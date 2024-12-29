Left Menu

Tripura CM Champions Women Empowerment and Youth Self-Reliance

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the state's efforts toward empowering rural women and fostering self-reliance among youth. He highlighted the government's initiatives under PM Modi's guidance to improve socio-economic conditions, while also strengthening community relations through blanket distribution programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:12 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha at blanket distribution programme. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced on Sunday that the state government is dedicated to empowering women in rural regions and promoting self-reliance among the youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant efforts have been made to enhance women's socio-economic status and foster overall development, Saha remarked.

The Chief Minister delivered these sentiments during a blanket distribution event in Taltala, Baradowali, emphasizing that such initiatives are not just gestures of charity but opportunities to build strong relationships with the community. He underscored the evolving landscape of Tripura, asserting the visible changes since 2018, including improved infrastructure aided by the Act East Policy.

Saha highlighted the increase in self-help groups, with over four lakh women participating statewide, showcasing the administration's commitment to female empowerment and youth independence. Promising soon-to-be-released job opportunities for Group D posts, he emphasized the government's proactive stance on employee benefits, including increased DA without agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

