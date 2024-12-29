Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Pledges to Protect Havyaka Heritage, Supports Areca Nut Farmers

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy affirmed his commitment to preserving the Havyaka language at a conference, supported measures for areca nut farmers, and emphasized village development. He lauded the Havyaka community's contributions and urged for more discipline in society. Religious leaders and notable figures also attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:26 IST
Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo/X@hd_kumaraswamy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of support, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, has pledged to preserve the unique Havyaka language, aligning with community efforts to sustain their linguistic heritage.

Addressing the third Havyaka Convention, Kumaraswamy emphasized establishing dedicated institutions for the language's development and reassured areca nut farmers of continued support. Highlighting government initiatives, he underscored the allocation of funds and initiatives aimed at tackling issues faced by the farming community.

Kumaraswamy also praised the Havyaka community's remarkable achievements across various fields despite their small numbers, and stressed the importance of addressing rural challenges. He recalled personal bonds with the Havyaka community, emphasizing the need for societal discipline for progress. The event saw participation from prestigious religious leaders and notable public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

