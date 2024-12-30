Left Menu

Desperate Rescue Efforts for Toddler Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell

Rescue operations intensify in Kiratpura village, Rajasthan, to save a 3-year-old girl trapped in a borewell for over a week. Authorities face challenges due to rocky terrain and varying tunnel temperatures. Teams hope to complete the operation soon, with multiple agencies collaborating to ensure her safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:05 IST
Visuals from the sport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Kiratpura village, a frantic rescue operation is underway as authorities strive to save a 3-year-old girl trapped in a borewell for over a week. The child, Chetna, fell into the narrow opening while playing on her family's agricultural land, sparking a massive search effort led by national and state disaster response teams.

Mahaveer Singh, a Sub-Inspector in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), explained that specialized teams have been laboring around the clock. They are navigating challenging conditions, including tough rocky terrain and temperature variations within the tunnel. To overcome these obstacles, advanced drilling equipment and expert personnel have been deployed on site.

Despite significant progress, the situation remains tense. Officials are employing all available resources to expedite the rescue, with the operation reaching a critical phase. The atmosphere is taut but hopeful, as rescuers coordinate their efforts with precision to ensure the girl's safe return to her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

