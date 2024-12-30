Left Menu

Legacy of Compassion: Carter's Lifelong Commitment to Habitat for Humanity

Jimmy Carter, the former US President, dedicated his time and skills to Habitat for Humanity, aiding in the construction of homes for low-income families. His work began in 1984 and included a project in Lonavala, India, in 2006. Carter's legacy continues to inspire global community service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:44 IST
Legacy of Compassion: Carter's Lifelong Commitment to Habitat for Humanity
  • Country:
  • India

For over a decade, former US President Jimmy Carter actively participated in building homes for low-income families through Habitat for Humanity, leaving a lasting legacy of service.

In 2006, Carter, alongside his wife Rosalynn and celebrities like Brad Pitt, contributed their efforts in Patan village near Lonavala, India, significantly impacting the local community.

Carter's unwavering dedication to voluntarism and global collaboration demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian causes, inspiring countless others to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024