Legacy of Compassion: Carter's Lifelong Commitment to Habitat for Humanity

For over a decade, former US President Jimmy Carter actively participated in building homes for low-income families through Habitat for Humanity, leaving a lasting legacy of service.

In 2006, Carter, alongside his wife Rosalynn and celebrities like Brad Pitt, contributed their efforts in Patan village near Lonavala, India, significantly impacting the local community.

Carter's unwavering dedication to voluntarism and global collaboration demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian causes, inspiring countless others to follow suit.

