Cold Wave Grips National Capital as Temperatures Plunge

Delhi sees a sharp dip in temperatures as a cold wave hits the national capital. The India Meteorological Department reports that Delhi's Palam temperature dropped to 6.5°C. Meanwhile, a western disturbance is predicted to impact north India, while air quality remains poor with dense fog affecting visibility.

Updated: 02-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:12 IST
Visuals from Kartvya path. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The national capital is grappling with a severe cold wave as temperatures continue their downward spiral. On Thursday, temperatures at Delhi's Palam station dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius, a further decline from Wednesday's 7 degrees Celsius mark, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Conversely, Safdarjung witnessed a slight rise in its minimum temperature, recording 7.6 degrees Celsius today compared to 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Despite this, the forecast suggests an average minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius with daytime highs reaching up to 17 degrees Celsius.

Amidst the chilly weather, Delhi's air quality index at 8 a.m. was marked at 278, categorized as 'poor' by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The IMD also predicts an active western disturbance that might elevate temperatures in several Indian regions, although heavy rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayan locale.

An IMD representative, Soma Sen Roy, highlighted the forthcoming western disturbance, possibly affecting temperatures in east, central, and north India. Additionally, significant fog has engulfed the national capital and several other cities, causing zero visibility at Delhi airports and similar conditions in Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot.

