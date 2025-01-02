PM Modi to Unveil Swabhiman Apartments and Initiate Delhi's Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate newly constructed flats for Jhuggi Jhopri cluster residents under the in-situ slum rehabilitation project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, according to an official statement. This visit will be followed by laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects in the capital city.

As part of the initiative, the Prime Minister will hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries of the 1,675 newly built flats, marking the successful completion of the Delhi Development Authority's second in-situ slum rehabilitation project. Aiming to offer better living conditions, the project seeks to benefit the residents with improved amenities.

In a fiscal aspect, the government spends approximately Rs 25 lakh per flat, while beneficiaries contribute under 7%, the statement clarified. Modi will also unveil two major urban redevelopment projects: the World Trade Centre in Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II quarters in Sarojini Nagar. These developments promise modern amenities and eco-friendly initiatives like solar power and water management systems.

Further, the inauguration will include a state-of-the-art CBSE office complex in Dwarka, built with a budget of Rs 300 crore and adhering to high environmental standards. Modi will also lay foundation stones at Delhi University, initiating projects worth over Rs 600 crore, aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure.

