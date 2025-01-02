Left Menu

Delhi Government Urged to Prioritize Farmers' Welfare Amidst Political Tensions

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Delhi's AAP government for not implementing central agricultural schemes, affecting farmers' access to vital benefits. In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, he stresses the importance of setting aside political differences for farmer welfare. The Delhi government's response remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:07 IST
Delhi Government Urged to Prioritize Farmers' Welfare Amidst Political Tensions
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the AAP-led Delhi government of denying farmers the benefits of central schemes, urging Chief Minister Atishi to prioritize farmer welfare over political rivalry.

In a letter to Atishi, Chouhan highlighted the government's failure to implement crucial initiatives such as the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Chouhan emphasized that the ongoing negligence has deprived farmers of necessary benefits, demanding prompt action to incorporate these central programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025