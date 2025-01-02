Delhi Government Urged to Prioritize Farmers' Welfare Amidst Political Tensions
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Delhi's AAP government for not implementing central agricultural schemes, affecting farmers' access to vital benefits. In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, he stresses the importance of setting aside political differences for farmer welfare. The Delhi government's response remains pending.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the AAP-led Delhi government of denying farmers the benefits of central schemes, urging Chief Minister Atishi to prioritize farmer welfare over political rivalry.
In a letter to Atishi, Chouhan highlighted the government's failure to implement crucial initiatives such as the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.
Chouhan emphasized that the ongoing negligence has deprived farmers of necessary benefits, demanding prompt action to incorporate these central programs.
