Tejashwi Yadav Emphasizes Constitutional Protection Amidst New Governor's Oath in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his best wishes to Bihar's new Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, reiterating the criticality of constitutional protection. Addressing the media, Yadav emphasized, "I give my best wishes to the Governor and hope that the constitution will be safeguarded."

Arif Mohammad Khan, appointed as the new governor of Bihar, is set to take his oath at the Raj Bhavan. Prior to his swearing-in, Khan paid tribute to former President Rajendra Prasad in Patna, stating, "Today, I'll take the oath. These are the people - whose blessings are needed." Khan succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who transitions to governor of Kerala.

In recent gubernatorial reshuffles, the President of India accepted Raghubar Das's resignation as the governor of Odisha. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has been named Odisha's governor, while General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh takes over Mizoram. Ajay Kumar Bhalla assumes the gubernatorial role in Manipur, marking significant leadership changes.

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, met with both the outgoing and incoming governors in a ceremonial exchange at Raj Bhavan. Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai lauded Arif Mohammad Khan, highlighting his commitment to constitutional values and his empathetic approach towards marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)