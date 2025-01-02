Left Menu

Supreme Court Clarifies Stance on Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike

The Supreme Court clarified its medical orders for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Emphasizing that its intent was to ensure his health, not stop his fast, the court also addressed misleading narratives. The case against Punjab officials and ongoing petitions are under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:10 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its directive on the medical care of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, emphasizing that the aim is not to forcefully end his hunger strike but to safeguard his health. The clarification comes amidst claims that court intentions were being misrepresented.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia underscored that the provisions for medical aid were intended to allow Dallewal to continue his protest safely, stressing the vital nature of his life and leadership. They advised Punjab officials to change their narrative accordingly, pointing out that hospitalization would not disrupt his activism.

The bench has addressed misleading communications allegedly spread by Punjab officials, warning against reckless commentary from purported farmer leaders. The looming contempt petition against Punjab officials will be reevaluated, while the court also navigates a new plea regarding the pending demands of farmers against the Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

