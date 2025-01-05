Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Haryana's New Vegetable Grafting Unit

The Haryana Agricultural University has inaugurated a new vegetable grafting unit, aimed at increasing crop production and farmers' income. The unit will offer disease-free and high-quality seedlings, encouraging sustainable farming practices and providing training for farmers and unemployed youth to adopt grafting as a business opportunity.

Sunday marked a significant advancement in Haryana's agricultural sector as the state's Chief Secretary, Vivek Joshi, inaugurated a state-of-the-art vegetable grafting unit at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. This initiative, costing Rs 1.75 crore, is set to bolster vegetable crop yields and boost the livelihoods of regional farmers.

Joshi highlighted the unit's substantial benefits, underlining its capability to deliver disease-free, high-quality seedlings to farmers. This venture promises not only enhanced monetary benefits for farmers but also ensures the delivery of chemical-free vegetables to consumers.

Vice Chancellor Prof B R Kamboj emphasized the unit's potential to produce millions of plants, aiding both Haryana and the entire northern region of India. The grafting technique, applicable to a range of vegetables, promotes disease resistance and enhances yield, presenting a new frontier in agricultural resilience and nutritional quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

