North West Unveils Agricultural Innovation Hub to Empower Farmers and Boost Economic Growth

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), in partnership with North West University (NWU) Mahikeng campus, has officially launched a state-of-the-art Agricultural Innovation Hub to revolutionize the province’s farming sector. The unveiling, which took place on Monday at the Molelwane Research Farm, marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation, research, and sustainable farming practices while driving economic development.

This ambitious initiative aims to enhance agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and provide vital support to both emerging and established farmers in the region. The hub will serve as a centre of excellence, focusing on strengthening both livestock and crop value chains while integrating modern agricultural technologies.

A Strategic Investment for Growth

North West Premier, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, emphasized the importance of the hub in positioning the province as a leading exporter of agricultural products.

“The hub is a strategic investment in the local economy, reinforcing agriculture as a cornerstone of the province’s economic foundation. By providing farmers with essential resources, advanced training, and cutting-edge research, we will improve livelihoods, boost productivity, and promote sustainable farming practices,” Mokgosi stated.

He further highlighted that through market linkages, branding strategies, and supply chain optimization, the government aims to elevate North West’s status as a premier exporter of agricultural goods.

“Trade and exports are not just about generating revenue—they attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate industrial development. By aligning our agricultural output with international demand, we open new doors for economic prosperity while ensuring long-term food security for our people,” Mokgosi added.

Advancing Agricultural Innovation and Sustainability

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, underscored the collaborative effort between the government and NWU, stating that the hub will keep agricultural development aligned with modern technological advancements and global market demands.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to the agricultural sector and the farmers who form its backbone. By integrating research, technology, and practical training, we will ensure that our farmers remain competitive and resilient in the face of challenges such as climate change, market fluctuations, and rising food demand,” he said.

The hub will offer tailored programmes in research, training, and skills development, addressing local agricultural challenges and providing hands-on experience to farmers. The initiative will also focus on developing young talent in rural communities, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to become successful entrepreneurs in the sector.

Transforming Farming Through Education and Research

NWU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bismark Tyobeka, reiterated the university’s commitment to advancing agriculture, creating employment opportunities, and fostering sustainable practices.

“The hub will provide smallholder and emerging farmers access to specialized training, modern agricultural tools, and global markets. At the same time, it will support commercial farmers in improving their competitiveness through research-driven innovations,” Tyobeka explained.

The initiative has been widely praised by stud farmers and agricultural stakeholders in the province, who see it as a game-changer for both emerging and established farmers.

A Long-Term Vision for Agricultural Resilience

Beyond its immediate impact, the Agricultural Innovation Hub represents a long-term investment in rural development, job creation, and agricultural sustainability. By addressing key challenges in the sector and equipping farmers with the latest knowledge and technology, the province is ensuring that agriculture remains a resilient and thriving industry for generations to come.

The skills development programmes within the hub will particularly benefit young people and aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs, creating a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to drive the future of farming. The focus on practical training and capacity-building will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, ensuring that farmers are better prepared to navigate the evolving agricultural landscape.

With its forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation, the North West Agricultural Innovation Hub is set to be a cornerstone of the province’s agricultural transformation, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the global agricultural market.