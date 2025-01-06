Left Menu

Biden Administration Eases Humanitarian Aid Restrictions to Syria

The Biden administration will ease restrictions on humanitarian aid to Syria, focusing on speeding up delivery of essentials such as water and electricity. Sanctions on other types of assistance remain unchanged. The Treasury Department will issue waivers for aid groups and companies facilitating aid.

Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

The Biden administration is set to announce a significant policy shift aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the move will not involve lifting sanctions on other forms of assistance to the Damascus government.

Officials, cited by the WSJ, revealed that the Treasury Department will soon issue waivers. These waivers are intended to enable aid groups and companies to supply basic essentials such as water and electricity more efficiently.

The decision was reportedly approved over the weekend, marking a strategic step to accelerate the flow of humanitarian supplies while maintaining sanctions elsewhere.

