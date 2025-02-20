Syria's Jews Return: A Touching Homecoming in Damascus

In a touching moment symbolizing resilience and cultural heritage, Rabbi Joseph Hamra, alongside his son Henry, returned to Damascus after thirty years to read from a Torah scroll.

This marks the first time in decades that such an event has occurred in Syria, shedding light on the history and current landscape of the Jewish community there.

Their return underscores the intertwined narratives of exile, identity, and national history, offering a beacon of hope for the future of diversity in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)