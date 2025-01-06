Amit Shah Unveils BHARATPOL: Revolutionizing International Crime Assistance

In a significant move to boost India's capabilities in transnational crime investigations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the BHARATPOL portal this Tuesday in Delhi. Designed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), this state-of-the-art portal provides law enforcement agencies across India with real-time access to international police assistance.

The initiative, which will be launched at Bharat Mandapam, forms part of a series of efforts by the central government to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement agencies nationwide. BHARATPOL leverages the role of the CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL operations in India, ensuring seamless international coordination in criminal matters by collaborating with various domestic and global agencies.

Currently, communication between CBI, INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), and Unit Officers (UOs) relies heavily on traditional methods such as letters and emails. The advent of the BHARATPOL portal is poised to revolutionize this process, addressing the rising challenges posed by transnational crimes like cyber-crime, financial fraud, and human trafficking.

The portal will be instrumental for field-level police officers, providing swift and streamlined access to international support during criminal investigations. This is expected to significantly enhance India's efforts in tackling cross-border criminal activities. Amid the launch ceremony, Shah will also present Police Medals to 35 officers, recognizing their service excellence.

The event will witness the attendance of dignitaries and senior officers from multiple ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Central Vigilance Commission, reflecting the collaborative spirit to fortify India's law enforcement landscape. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)