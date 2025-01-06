US-India Nuclear Partnership Set to Forge Ahead: Biden's Strategic Shift

The United States is finalizing plans to eliminate barriers to a civil nuclear partnership with India, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The announcement marks a significant step toward implementing a landmark pact established 16 years ago between the two nations.

In a recent speech at IIT-Delhi, Sullivan criticized China for its aggressive industrial strategies and warned against the potential risks of interdependencies. His remarks came shortly after meetings with India's NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Biden administration's decision to ease regulations on civil nuclear cooperation is expected to pave the way for the construction of US nuclear power plants in India, addressing past frictions and creating new opportunities for collaboration. This strategic initiative also supports resilience in global supply chains challenged by China's economic policies.

