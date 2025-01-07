Amit Shah to Launch BHARATPOL: A New Era in Criminal Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the implementation of three new criminal laws in Uttar Pradesh during a meeting at the North Block on Tuesday evening. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to join this pivotal discussion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued directives to all states and Union Territories to enforce Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagaraik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). This mandates state prison authorities to facilitate relief for undertrial prisoners. The states and UTs must begin reporting the implementation status to the ministry in a prescribed format starting January 1, 2025.

Additionally, Shah will launch the BHARATPOL portal, an initiative led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) aiming to bolster national law enforcement agencies with real-time international police assistance. The launch, which will take place in Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, marks a significant stride in streamlining India's law enforcement across state and international lines.

The portal is designed to expedite information sharing among Indian law enforcement agencies, facilitating faster international cooperation. As INTERPOL's National Central Bureau in India, the CBI works closely with various organizations to enhance international collaboration in criminal investigations.

INTERPOL Liaison Officers coordinate efforts at Central, State, and Union Territory levels, bridging communications with Unit Officers, who operate under Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, and other heads. Currently, these communications predominantly occur via letters, emails, and faxes.

Given the rise of transnational crimes, including cyber-crime and human trafficking, rapid international assistance is critical. The BHARATPOL Portal addresses this need by creating a unified platform accessible through the CBI's official website, thereby enhancing coordination among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)