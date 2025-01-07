Delhi High Court Permits Businessman's Dubai Travel Amid Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court has paved the way for Sameer Mahendru, a businessman entangled in the Delhi Excise Policy case, to embark on a trip abroad. Justice Vikas Mahajan instructed the trial court to hand over Mahendru's passport for his planned journey to Dubai, scheduled from January 9 to January 16, 2025. Mahendru's request stemmed from a desire to accompany his family in visiting his elderly, ailing father-in-law.

Despite being out on bail since September 9, 2024, Mahendru faced restrictions prohibiting international travel without explicit court consent. His petition highlighted his consistent compliance with court mandates and pointed to the precedent set by a co-defendant, Gautam Malhotra, who received similar travel permissions during his trial phase. Opposition from the Enforcement Directorate arose on grounds that Mahendru's presence was deemed critical for the ongoing proceedings, alongside claims of insufficient medical documentation regarding his father-in-law's health condition.

After weighing the arguments, the court ruled in favor of Mahendru's plea, consequently suspending the Look Out Circular imposed against him, thus authorizing his temporary departure abroad. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal proceedings of this high-profile case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)