State Intensifies Protocols to Curb Human Metapneumovirus Spread

Amid growing concerns over the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari has urged the state's Health Department to remain on high alert and implement preventative measures. In a statement, Dr. Ansari instructed civil surgeons to bolster vigilance among physicians to tackle potential outbreaks effectively.

Dr. Ansari emphasized the virus's similarity to COVID-19, particularly for those aged 5 to 70 years, and called for deploying medical teams at major transit points like railway stations and airports. He stressed the state's commitment to immediate action, awaiting central government directives while promoting public awareness on safety protocols.

Reassuring citizens, Dr. Ansari highlighted the state's healthcare infrastructure's readiness to manage any spike in cases, especially as HMPV usually appears during the winter. He urged hospitals to be well-equipped and prepared, affirming the department's capability to swiftly address the situation with public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)