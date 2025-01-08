India Declares 2025 as 'Year of Reforms': A Leap Towards a Future-Ready Armed Forces

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, announced on January 1, 2025, that the year will be marked as the 'Year of Reforms', setting the stage for a significant overhaul of the Armed Forces. Aiming to create a technologically advanced and combat-ready military, the initiative spans nine key areas designed to equip India with the capabilities for executing multi-domain operations.

This move follows the Indian Army's 'Year of Transformation' (2023) and 'Years of Technology Absorption' (2024-2025). Acknowledging that meaningful reforms take time, the Indian Army has designated 2023-2032 as the 'Decade of Transformation'. The 2025 reforms will focus on Jointness and Integration, Force Restructuring, Modernisation, Systems and Processes, and Human Resource Management.

Proactive efforts to integrate services and enhance interoperability are underway. This includes developing joint doctrines and cross-service staffing among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. New technologies such as AI and cyber capabilities are being harnessed, with specialized units and revamped structures preparing for multi-domain operations.

Legacy processes are under review to boost efficiency, streamline procurement, and align with technological advancements. Defence diplomacy will leverage bilateral and multilateral engagements to promote India's defence industry globally. Human resource management strategies aim to build a proud force, including initiatives for women's induction and veterans' welfare.

In alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Indian Army is evolving to secure India's future as a dominant global force. The 'Year of Reforms' signifies a milestone in the Army's continued pursuit of excellence and readiness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)