Campus Eruption: Protests Lead to Professor's Resignation at Ramjas College
A Delhi University professor resigned after being accused of sexually harassing a minor student, leading to protests at Ramjas College. Various student groups demonstrated, some instances turning violent. A probe into the incident is ongoing with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The accused professor had faced similar allegations previously.
In a significant turn of events at Ramjas College, Delhi University, a professor stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations, sparking campus-wide protests. The incident, reported last December, involves a minor female student and has drawn ire from various student bodies.
Protests rapidly unfolded with factions like the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) joining forces against the administration's perceived inaction. The situation escalated to violence when unidentified individuals armed with sticks attacked demonstrators, drawing condemnation and counter-accusations from involved parties.
The college's principal, Ajay Arora, assured that investigations by the Internal Complaints Committee are underway. Amidst this backdrop, demands for the professor's suspension persist alongside calls for justice and institutional accountability, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for gender justice on campus.
