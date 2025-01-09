Government Launches 100-Day Campaign to Combat TB in Prisons

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated a 100-day campaign aimed at eradicating tuberculosis (TB) within India's prisons as part of its broader initiative to combat the disease nationwide. The Ministry's directive, announced by ANI, targets the systemic prevalence of TB in such correctional facilities.

Central to this initiative is the implementation of screening camps named 'Nikshay Shivir' across all prisons, scheduled from February 3 to February 15, 2025. The Ministry's communication urges the cooperation of state health departments and prison authorities in executing these measures. A pledge, Nikshay Shapath, will be taken prior, from January 27 to February 2, 2025.

Apart from the screening camps, the campaign focuses on disseminating information through educational materials to raise TB awareness among prison staff and inmates. This move by the Central government underscores the need for comprehensive measures to address the heightened risk TB poses in overcrowded prison settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)