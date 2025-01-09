Left Menu

IndiaBonds Revolutionizes Investing with Launch of Digital Fixed Deposits

IndiaBonds.com has launched Digital Fixed Deposits to enhance its platform, offering a seamless digital experience for managing bonds and fixed deposits. This move aligns with their vision of providing stable, rewarding investment options. The platform simplifies portfolio management with digital onboarding and offers up to 9.4% interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:51 IST
IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered stock broker and online bond platform provider, has unveiled Digital Fixed Deposits (FDs), broadening fixed-income investment accessibility in India. This strategic launch aligns with IndiaBonds' commitment to delivering stable, accessible, and rewarding financial options for retail investors.

The platform streamlines investor onboarding with a digital, paperless process, offering swift KYC checks and allowing retail investors to potentially earn as much as 9.4% interest on FD investments. Investors gain enhanced portfolio visibility via the integrated dashboard, fostering improved cashflow and investment monitoring.

Enhancing investor autonomy, the platform merges the stability of FDs with bonds' flexibility, offering customizable payouts and low investment thresholds. Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds, emphasizes their mission to simplify regulated fixed-income investments, aiming to support diverse and informed financial decision-making for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

