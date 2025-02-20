Left Menu

European Bonds Proposal to Boost Defense Spending

Antonio Tajani, Italy's foreign minister, advocated for the issuance of European bonds to finance increasing defense investments. He emphasized the need for a collective financial strategy across Europe to manage rising defense costs and enhance unity among member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:03 IST
Antonio Tajani
  • Italy

In a bold move, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted the importance of issuing European bonds to address rising defense investments. Speaking at a press conference at Rome's Forza Italia party headquarters, he underscored the need for a unified financial approach across Europe.

Tajani's proposition reflects growing concerns over military spending and the necessity for consolidated efforts in managing defense budgets. His call for European bonds aims to ensure that member states can cope with increasing fiscal demands while maintaining solidarity.

This initiative could mark a significant shift in how Europe views collective financial responsibility, promoting deeper integration and cooperation among member nations in the volatile area of defense investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

