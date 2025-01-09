Citizens Push for Safer West Bengal: Open Letter Urges Women's Protection

Filmmaker Aparna Sen, along with 49 other prominent individuals, has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to improve safety measures for women in the state. This call to action follows the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College, a case that has sparked national concern.

In a press conference, Sen emphasized that their appeal isn't limited to the RG Kar incident but addresses an ongoing pattern of violence across the state. The group, Nagorik Chetona, highlighted the disparity between perceived safety and harsh realities women face daily, demanding systematic and infrastructural changes.

The open letter outlined specific measures such as forming a women's protection task force, setting up internal complaints committees in workplaces, and increasing police patrols at night. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in women's safety and ensure accountability at state and local levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)