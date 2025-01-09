Left Menu

Citizens Push for Safer West Bengal: Open Letter Urges Women's Protection

Filmmaker Aparna Sen and 49 others have urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to improve safety for women following incidents like the RG Kar Hospital tragedy. The collective seeks systematic changes, including a women's protection task force and awareness campaigns, to address gender-based violence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:11 IST
Citizens Push for Safer West Bengal: Open Letter Urges Women's Protection
Aparna Sen
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Aparna Sen, along with 49 other prominent individuals, has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to improve safety measures for women in the state. This call to action follows the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College, a case that has sparked national concern.

In a press conference, Sen emphasized that their appeal isn't limited to the RG Kar incident but addresses an ongoing pattern of violence across the state. The group, Nagorik Chetona, highlighted the disparity between perceived safety and harsh realities women face daily, demanding systematic and infrastructural changes.

The open letter outlined specific measures such as forming a women's protection task force, setting up internal complaints committees in workplaces, and increasing police patrols at night. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in women's safety and ensure accountability at state and local levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025