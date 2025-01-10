Teenager Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools

In a troubling incident, a 12th-grade student has been taken into custody for sending bomb threats to several schools in Delhi, as confirmed by police sources. The student admitted to dispatching the last 23 threatening emails targeting educational institutions across the national capital.

The threats, which were received by prominent schools such as Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, claimed explosives had been placed on school grounds. Officials are actively investigating these claims, which bear resemblance to past hoax bomb threats that plagued the city.

The emails highlighted lax security measures as a vulnerability, mentioning detailed knowledge about the student exam schedules. Authorities remain on high alert as they continue their probe into this alarming trend affecting Delhi's schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)