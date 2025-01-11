Impenetrable Security 'Chakravyuh' Ensures Safe Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

In anticipation of the world's largest religious gathering, the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh authorities have rolled out a comprehensive security blueprint to safeguard millions of pilgrims converging on Prayagraj. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, a circular security plan has been executed, insulating the area with 102 checkpoints.

Additional Director General Bhanu Bhaskar emphasized the importance of these preparations by stating that the UP Police have launched multiple operations and conducted joint mock drills with state ATS to solidify defenses around vital installations, including temples. Key forces such as the NSG and UP ATS are part of this collaborative exercise to bolster security measures.

The multi-layered protection strategy, known as 'impenetrable security Chakravyuh,' comprises over 1,000 policemen, 113 Home Guards, and advanced surveillance assets like drones and AI-enabled cameras to continuously monitor the venue. As 45 crore devotees prepare for the sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, authorities reiterate their commitment to maintaining safety throughout the ten-week event. The Maha Kumbh is slated to conclude on February 26.

