Nepalese Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh for Sacred Pilgrimage

Over 50 lakh devotees from Nepal take part in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, showing deep spiritual reverence by offering holy akshat and carrying Ganga water and sand back to Nepal. Their pilgrimage highlights a blend of religious fervor and cultural ties with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:27 IST
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an inflow of over 50 lakh devotees from Nepal, who took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, according to an official statement. The event has ignited fervent enthusiasm in Nepal, with participants bringing holy offerings from Janakpur, the birthplace of Maa Sita, and carrying back Ganga water and sand, viewed as invaluable spiritual artifacts.

The deep-rooted faith of the Nepalese in the Bade Hanuman temple and Akshay Vat is reflected in their devout rituals and offerings. Besides participating in the holy bath at Sangam, many devotees from Nepal are increasingly drawn to visit revered sites like Shri Ram's Ayodhya and Baba Vishwanath's Kashi, further strengthening their spiritual connections.

The pilgrimage not only emphasizes religious devotion but also demonstrates the cultural interlinkages between the two nations. Shri Ram Sigdel, president of the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Banke Chapter), highlighted the devotees' reverence for the sacred elements, as they applied Sangam's sand on their foreheads for rituals back home. The ongoing event culminates on February 26, marking Maha Shivratri, having attracted over 50 crore participants as per government data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

