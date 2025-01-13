IAEA Announces Global ConvEx-3 Nuclear Emergency Exercise Hosted by Romania in May 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has invited Member States to participate in the ConvEx-3 nuclear emergency exercise, scheduled for 14–15 May 2025, in Romania. The exercise, to be held at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, is the IAEA’s highest-level and most complex emergency simulation, designed to test and enhance global preparedness and response capabilities for severe nuclear emergencies.

ConvEx-3: A Call to Action

"ConvEx-3 is not just an exercise; it is a call to action,” said Lydie Evrard, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security. “By participating, Member States and international organizations demonstrate their commitment to global nuclear safety and security, ensuring that the international community is ready to respond to nuclear and radiological emergencies, no matter where they occur and regardless of their cause.”

Level 3 Convention exercises, held every three to five years, are a cornerstone of the IAEA’s efforts to strengthen global nuclear safety. These exercises, conducted under the obligations of the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency, allow Member States to test and improve their emergency response arrangements in realistic and challenging scenarios.

Romania’s Role and Commitment

Romania, which hosted the first ConvEx-3 exercise in 2005, will once again lead this significant initiative. “Now, two decades later, in 2025, Romania will reaffirm its readiness to tackle the most demanding scenarios,” said Cantemir Ciurea Ercau, President of Romania’s National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control.

“This event is not only a continuation but a showcase of remarkable progress made in nuclear safety and security, emergency preparedness and response, and global cooperation,” he added. Hosting ConvEx-3 strengthens Romania’s position as a significant contributor to global nuclear safety efforts.

New Features of ConvEx-3 in 2025

This year’s ConvEx-3 introduces innovative elements to enhance the exercise’s complexity and impact:

Regional Collaboration Focus: Emphasis on cross-border coordination of protective measures, such as evacuation zones and iodine distribution, to address transboundary impacts and ensure public trust. Nuclear Security Integration: Realistic simulations of threats to regulatory control, physical protection, and cybersecurity, fostering collaboration among participating countries to mitigate such risks. Enhanced Public Communication Strategies: Introduction of an expanded social media simulator to test real-time crisis communication skills and build more effective public communication frameworks.

Learning Beyond the Exercise

To maximize the value of ConvEx-3, a follow-up technical meeting will be held to share lessons learned, discuss best practices, and develop actionable improvements to strengthen global emergency arrangements.

How to Participate

Member States are encouraged to register through their official contact points on the IAEA’s Unified System for Information Exchange in Incidents and Emergencies (USIE) platform by 31 January 2025.

For more information, contact the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre.

Building a Safer Future

ConvEx-3 represents a pivotal opportunity for Member States to assess their preparedness, enhance international collaboration, and reaffirm their commitment to global nuclear safety and security. With its expanded scope and innovative features, the 2025 exercise promises to set a new benchmark for nuclear emergency readiness.