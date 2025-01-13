Gujarat's Karuna Abhiyan Empowers Wildlife Rescue During Uttarayan

In a significant move to protect birds during Gujarat's Uttarayan festival, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Wildlife Care Centre in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, on January 2024. His visit is part of the Karuna Abhiyan initiative, aimed at rescuing and treating birds injured by kite strings from January 10 to 20. The Chief Minister inspected activities at the centre and inaugurated a wildlife photography exhibition.

During the event, CM Patel launched the 'Snake Rescue App' and released the book 'Karuna Abhiyan,' prepared by the state forest department. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he also took part in the 'Karuna Abhiyan - 2025 Signature' campaign. Dr. A P Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, lauded the Karuna Abhiyan as an exceptional rescue effort under CM Patel's guidance.

The campaign, supported by government departments and voluntary organizations, has saved thousands of birds. This year, the initiative brings together 600 veterinary doctors and over 8,000 volunteers. The Forest Department offers a helpline for timely treatment of injured birds, while more than 1,000 treatment centres have been set up across Gujarat. These efforts are part of a compassionate campaign that has rescued over 97,200 animals and birds in the last eight years.

