Expansion Plans for Corbett Tiger Reserve's Wildlife Rescue Centre

The rescue centre at Gujjar Padav in Corbett Tiger Reserve is set for expansion to accommodate more big cats. A proposal, aiming to build 16 enclosures for tigers and leopards, has been sent to senior forest officials. This centre has treated numerous animals, serving as a vital sanctuary.

The wildlife rescue centre at Gujjar Padav within the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) will undergo an expansion to accommodate more big cats, an official stated on Thursday. This move stems from a proposal sent to senior forest department officials, according to CTR Director Saket Badola.

The proposed plan involves constructing 16 additional enclosures specifically for tigers and leopards, aiming to bolster the centre's current capacity. Presently, the centre houses ten enclosures for each species, acting as a crucial facility for treating old and injured wildlife since it became operational in 2021.

The centre has treated 11 tigers, with eight successfully released back into the wild. Despite a leopard dying during treatment, others have been rehabilitated and freed. Enhanced conservation strategies across Uttarakhand are believed to account for the rise in tiger numbers, highlighting the necessity for this expansion.

