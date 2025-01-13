Left Menu

Supreme Court Refuses Oil Giants' Appeal in Honolulu Climate Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Sunoco and other major oil companies attempting to dismiss Honolulu's lawsuit. The suit accuses them of misleading the public on climate change impacts from fossil fuels. The decision supports state-level enforcement of environmental accountability.

Updated: 13-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:15 IST
Supreme Court Refuses Oil Giants' Appeal in Honolulu Climate Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by major oil companies, including Sunoco, seeking to dissolve a landmark lawsuit filed by Honolulu. The lawsuit alleges these companies misled the public about the dangers of climate change linked to fossil fuel combustion.

Originating from a 2020 filing by Honolulu's city authorities and the Board of Water Supply, the lawsuit claims the misinformation caused significant property and infrastructure damage due to human-induced climate change. Key defendants include Exxon Mobil, BP, and Chevron.

The lawsuit, which remains in state court after the Hawaii Supreme Court decision, emphasizes the projected impact on Honolulu, such as the rising sea levels along its Pacific coastline. This decision maintains the precedent for states to hold companies accountable under local environmental laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

