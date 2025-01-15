Left Menu

Gas Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria Amid Tense Talks in Moscow

Transdniestria's leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, met with Moscow officials to address an energy crisis caused by halted Russian gas shipments. Moldova refuses to acknowledge a $709 million debt that led to the suspension. President Maia Sandu accuses Moscow of manipulating the crisis to destabilize Moldova.

The leader of Transdniestria, an unrecognized breakaway region of Moldova, traveled to Moscow aiming to resolve an escalating energy crisis triggered by the suspension of Russian gas deliveries. Since January 1, Russian gas giant Gazprom halted exports, attributing the suspension to an unpaid Moldovan debt of $709 million, which Chisinau disputes.

Blame for the interrupted gas supplies has spurred tensions, with Moscow targeting Moldova and Ukraine for not extending a pivotal transit deal. Moldova suggests an alternative supply route could bypass the conflict, emphasizing urgent needs for electricity, heat, and water in Transdniestria.

Moldova's President, Maia Sandu, criticizes Russia's influence over Transdniestria, intimating that Kremlin dictates fuel the crisis. Amid claims of Kremlin interference, Moldovan leaders propose buying gas on global markets, while Russia remains resolute that the payment of arrears governs the potential resumption of gas flows.

