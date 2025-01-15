Left Menu

Crackdown at Stilfontein: The War on Illegal Mining in South Africa

In South Africa, authorities have retrieved at least 60 bodies from the Stilfontein gold mine following a siege aimed at curbing illegal mining. The operation, which has arrested survivors for illegal activities, highlights the ongoing battle against illegal mining that heavily impacts the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:03 IST
Crackdown at Stilfontein: The War on Illegal Mining in South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining, South African authorities have recovered at least 60 bodies from the depths of the Stilfontein gold mine. The ongoing operation, initiated in August, aims to bring illegal miners to the surface.

Located over 150 km from Johannesburg, the Stilfontein mine became the focus of government efforts to halt illegal mining. The siege, which cut off food and water supplies to occupants, resulted in 106 arrests so far as miners emerged from underground.

The impact of illegal mining on South Africa's economy is profound, with millions lost annually due to diminished sales and evaded taxes. Although authorities labelled the operation as critical to economic stability, critics argue that it's a harsh crackdown masked under the campaign "Close the Hole".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025