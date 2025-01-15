Crackdown at Stilfontein: The War on Illegal Mining in South Africa
In South Africa, authorities have retrieved at least 60 bodies from the Stilfontein gold mine following a siege aimed at curbing illegal mining. The operation, which has arrested survivors for illegal activities, highlights the ongoing battle against illegal mining that heavily impacts the economy.
In a significant crackdown on illegal mining, South African authorities have recovered at least 60 bodies from the depths of the Stilfontein gold mine. The ongoing operation, initiated in August, aims to bring illegal miners to the surface.
Located over 150 km from Johannesburg, the Stilfontein mine became the focus of government efforts to halt illegal mining. The siege, which cut off food and water supplies to occupants, resulted in 106 arrests so far as miners emerged from underground.
The impact of illegal mining on South Africa's economy is profound, with millions lost annually due to diminished sales and evaded taxes. Although authorities labelled the operation as critical to economic stability, critics argue that it's a harsh crackdown masked under the campaign "Close the Hole".
(With inputs from agencies.)
