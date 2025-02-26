Controversial Romanian Politician Detained by Authorities

Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist who previously made waves in Romania's annulled presidential race, has been detained for questioning by prosecutors.

The move comes as Georgescu was set to submit his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. His communication team confirmed the detainment on Facebook, yet details surrounding the questioning remain scarce.

This development follows last year's unprecedented decision by the Constitutional Court to cancel the election amid allegations of Russian interference and electoral violations, despite Georgescu's unexpected first-round victory.

