Controversial Romanian Politician Detained by Authorities

Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist and former frontrunner in Romania's annulled presidential race, was stopped by police and taken in for questioning by prosecutors. His detainment coincides with his intention to submit a new presidential candidacy. The reasons for his questioning remain unclear amid previous allegations of election violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist who previously made waves in Romania's annulled presidential race, has been detained for questioning by prosecutors.

The move comes as Georgescu was set to submit his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. His communication team confirmed the detainment on Facebook, yet details surrounding the questioning remain scarce.

This development follows last year's unprecedented decision by the Constitutional Court to cancel the election amid allegations of Russian interference and electoral violations, despite Georgescu's unexpected first-round victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

