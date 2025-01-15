Left Menu

Sikkim Gears Up for 16th Finance Commission Visit

Sikkim's Chief Administrator VB Pathak convened a meeting to ensure the state is ready for the upcoming visit of the 16th Finance Commission team. Officials are instructed to ensure flawless execution of logistics, meetings, and events during the team's stay from January 19-23.

Sikkim's top official, VB Pathak, has taken proactive steps to ensure the state is fully prepared for the 16th Finance Commission team's visit.

During a meeting at the Tashiling Secretariat, Pathak instructed government officials to ensure a seamless experience for the dignitaries.

The team's visit from January 19-23 is highly anticipated, with all logistical aspects meticulously planned to facilitate scheduled meetings and field visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

