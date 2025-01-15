Sikkim Gears Up for 16th Finance Commission Visit

Sikkim's top official, VB Pathak, has taken proactive steps to ensure the state is fully prepared for the 16th Finance Commission team's visit.

During a meeting at the Tashiling Secretariat, Pathak instructed government officials to ensure a seamless experience for the dignitaries.

The team's visit from January 19-23 is highly anticipated, with all logistical aspects meticulously planned to facilitate scheduled meetings and field visits.

