Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Shoe Distribution in New Delhi Election

A police report has been filed against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma for allegedly distributing shoes, violating the Model Code of Conduct in New Delhi. The AAP accuses him of corrupt electoral practices, calling for his disqualification. This controversy arises amidst the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:32 IST
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Non-Cognizable Report has been filed against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma amid accusations of distributing shoes in the New Delhi constituency, as per police sources. This development follows a complaint received by the returning officer of the area, leading to a request for an FIR citing election code violations.

The complaint asserts that Verma breached the Model Code of Conduct by handing out shoes near the Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg, a claim currently under police review. Allegations point to Verma distributing material benefits to sway voters, a move deemed inappropriate during the election period.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified the allegations, highlighting further irregularities in the electoral roll. AAP claims Verma's actions, including money distribution and organizing health camps, amount to corrupt practices. Arvind Kejriwal demands Verma be barred from contesting the elections, which are set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

