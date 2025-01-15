AAP Shakes Up Delhi Polls with Last-Minute Candidate Changes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced last-minute candidate changes in the Hari Nagar and Narela constituencies, just two days before the deadline for filing nominations. Rajkumari Dhillon is being replaced by Surinder Setia in Hari Nagar, while in Narela, Dinesh Bharadwaj makes way for Sharad Chauhan.

In the Narela constituency, Sharad Chauhan faces off against BJP's Raj Karan Khatri and Congress' Aruna Kumari. Meanwhile, Surinder Setia is set to compete against BJP's Shyam Sharma and Congress' Prem Sharma in Hari Nagar.

Earlier today, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal officially entered the electoral fray for the Delhi assembly polls. Kejriwal is vying for the New Delhi seat, locked in a three-way battle against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit, raising the stakes in the upcoming elections.

