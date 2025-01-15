Left Menu

AAP Shakes Up Delhi Polls with Last-Minute Candidate Changes

The Aam Aadmi Party has made significant last-minute changes to its candidate lineup for the Delhi elections, replacing hopefuls in the Hari Nagar and Narela constituencies just two days before nomination deadlines. Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also submitted his nomination, intensifying the electoral race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:57 IST
AAP Shakes Up Delhi Polls with Last-Minute Candidate Changes
Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced last-minute candidate changes in the Hari Nagar and Narela constituencies, just two days before the deadline for filing nominations. Rajkumari Dhillon is being replaced by Surinder Setia in Hari Nagar, while in Narela, Dinesh Bharadwaj makes way for Sharad Chauhan.

In the Narela constituency, Sharad Chauhan faces off against BJP's Raj Karan Khatri and Congress' Aruna Kumari. Meanwhile, Surinder Setia is set to compete against BJP's Shyam Sharma and Congress' Prem Sharma in Hari Nagar.

Earlier today, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal officially entered the electoral fray for the Delhi assembly polls. Kejriwal is vying for the New Delhi seat, locked in a three-way battle against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit, raising the stakes in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025