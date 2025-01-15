AAP Shakes Up Delhi Polls with Last-Minute Candidate Changes
The Aam Aadmi Party has made significant last-minute changes to its candidate lineup for the Delhi elections, replacing hopefuls in the Hari Nagar and Narela constituencies just two days before nomination deadlines. Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also submitted his nomination, intensifying the electoral race.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced last-minute candidate changes in the Hari Nagar and Narela constituencies, just two days before the deadline for filing nominations. Rajkumari Dhillon is being replaced by Surinder Setia in Hari Nagar, while in Narela, Dinesh Bharadwaj makes way for Sharad Chauhan.
In the Narela constituency, Sharad Chauhan faces off against BJP's Raj Karan Khatri and Congress' Aruna Kumari. Meanwhile, Surinder Setia is set to compete against BJP's Shyam Sharma and Congress' Prem Sharma in Hari Nagar.
Earlier today, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal officially entered the electoral fray for the Delhi assembly polls. Kejriwal is vying for the New Delhi seat, locked in a three-way battle against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit, raising the stakes in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Inaugurate New Delhi University Campuses
Prime Minister Modi to Launch New Delhi University Campuses
NSUI Urges Tribute to Manmohan Singh at New Delhi College
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.
For 39 minutes in his 43-minute speech, PM Modi abused Delhi people and govt elected by them with massive mandate: Arvind Kejriwal.