Mumbai Police Clarifies: No Detention in Saif Ali Khan Case as Actor Recuperates

The Mumbai Police, on Friday, dismissed reports suggesting that someone had been detained in connection with the assault on actor Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, an individual had been reportedly taken to the Bandra Police station for questioning. However, police clarified that the person is unrelated to the case.

Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, emphasized that the incident was merely a theft attempt, with no gang involvement. He noted that the accused aimed to steal, resulting in a scuffle that injured Khan. Reports about gang involvement were dispelled, and police continue to investigate.

Amid concerns about Khan's condition, Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital confirmed the actor's stability and discharge from the ICU. Doctors highlighted Khan's improved health, urging rest to prevent wound infection. As police pursue the suspect, Khan remains under medical observation.

