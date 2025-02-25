Left Menu

British Couple's Detainment in Afghanistan Sparks International Concern

A British couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban. Their children are calling for international help and a boycott of a cricket match to pressure for their release. The couple are involved in educational and training programs in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:25 IST
  • Afghanistan

A British couple in their 70s, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Their arrest was confirmed on Monday, prompting international concern and pleas from their children for their release. The couple has resided in Afghanistan for 18 years, remaining even after the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

Peter and Barbie Reynolds run Rebuild, an organization that provides education and training for businesses and other groups in Afghanistan. The arrests have initiated a call to action from their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, who urged a boycott of England's ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against Afghanistan to pressure authorities for her parents' release.

The Taliban have not detailed the reasons for the couple's detention. According to spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, the arrest included two British citizens with Afghan documentation and other foreign nationals. Efforts continue to uncover more information and resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

