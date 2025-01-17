Left Menu

Gujarat's GIFT City: The New Face of Global Fintech Innovation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International Fintech Institute and its Innovation Hub, highlighting a strategic effort to promote startups in GIFT City. This initiative complements India's fintech revolution, led by PM Modi, positioning Gujarat as a global fintech leader by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:04 IST
Gujarat's GIFT City: The New Face of Global Fintech Innovation
A photo from the inauguration (Photo/ X@Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially opened the GIFT International Fintech Institute and the Innovation Hub, setting a precedent for nurturing startups within GIFT City. These ventures are envisioned to create a robust startup ecosystem in Gujarat, aligning with Chief Minister Patel's aspirations.

Over a decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a fintech revolution, characterized by extensive digitization of financial transactions. With affordable data and innovative banking services, India is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the global fintech arena.

Emphasizing the importance of this development, the Chief Minister celebrated GIFT City as a manifestation of PM Modi's vision for India as a global fintech hub. GIFT City hosts the country's only International Financial Services Centre and Bullion Exchange. The newly launched Fintech Innovation Hub is anticipated to fulfill Modi's vision of 'IT' — India Tomorrow.

This Innovation Hub is expected to unlock new prospects for young entrepreneurs and pave the way for employment opportunities among young professionals. With the infusion of innovative talent, Gujarat aims to lead the global fintech revolution by 2029.

GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, during his address, highlighted the significance of the innovation hub in delivering short-term fintech training and entrepreneurial support. Operational space has been designated in Tower 2 of GIFT City.

Adhia cited early mentoring of startups as a pivotal component of the hub's quick implementation, a feat accomplished with state support. GIFT City MD and CEO Tapan Ray articulated the Innovation Hub's role, alongside speeches from State Science and Technology Department's Principal Secretary Mona Khandhar.

The event also saw insights from Jojo Flores, co-founder at Plug and Play, and key academic figures like Pankaj Chandra and Rajat Moona, with eminent leaders in attendance from the fintech domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025