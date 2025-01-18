Manhunt Launched After Violent Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has intensified efforts to capture the individual responsible for the brutal attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home. The actor suffered significant injuries, prompting the deployment of 20 police teams to locate the culprit and bring him to justice, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.

In a move to expedite the investigation, police have begun questioning individuals found loitering late at night and have called in known offenders for interrogation. Key footage from CCTV cameras is being utilized, with over 15 individuals questioned last night alone, while actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has provided her statement regarding her husband's attack.

Despite extensive questioning and the collection of evidence, including CCTV footage, no arrests have been made. Saif Ali Khan, who was reportedly attacked by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday morning, underwent surgery for injuries inflicted during a violent altercation and is currently recovering.

(With inputs from agencies.)