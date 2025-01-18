Mysterious Illness in Jammu & Kashmir: Health Teams on Rigorous Door-to-Door Surveillance

The State Health Department is intensifying its efforts in Badhal village, Rajouri district, conducting comprehensive door-to-door surveillance in response to a mysterious illness. Since early December 2024, this unidentified disease has claimed 16 lives and affected 38 individuals. Despite the alarming situation, health officials are urging residents not to panic.

Specialized medical teams, including experts from PGIMER Chandigarh and the National Institute of Virology, along with the National Centre for Disease Control, are actively investigating the cause. As of now, the cause remains elusive. The public has been reassured not to fear as medical teams continue to monitor the situation closely.

Dr. Vinod Kumar from BMO Kotranka confirms ongoing surveillance and sample collection, with results expected in the coming days. Dr. Ashwani, Pediatric Specialist at GMC Rajouri, notes that the illness mostly targets children, causing rapid deterioration within 2-3 days, although incidents are confined to three families, hinting at a non-contagious origin. Authorities remain on high alert, with all relevant departments collaborating to support affected families and uncover the disease's origin.

