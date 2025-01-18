Left Menu

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Key Initiatives During Jawali Visit

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the upgrade of Kotla Police Post and introduction of new school classes during his visit to Jawali. He criticized the previous BJP government, highlighting reforms and new initiatives, such as restarting BPL surveys and support for agriculture and orphans.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Key Initiatives During Jawali Visit
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
During a significant visit to the Jawali assembly constituency in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed a large public gathering. He announced the upgradation of the Kotla Police Post to a full-fledged police station—one of several initiatives unveiled during the tour, as per an official release.

CM Sukhu declared the start of science classes at Government Senior Secondary Schools Siddhpur Ghad and Trilokpur Bari, and medical classes at Government Senior Secondary Schools Amlela and Paloda. He also promised adequate funding for a multipurpose sports ground in Jawali. Attacking the previous BJP government, Sukhu accused it of distributing benefits worth Rs 5,000 crore for electoral gains, and opening 900 institutions without staff or budget.

Highlighting the government's commitment to reforms, Sukhu discussed initiatives to streamline subsidies and ensure proper distribution, reporting over 1,000 electricity subsidy surrenders from financially capable individuals. The government plans to resume the Below Poverty Line survey in April to ensure due aid reaches rightful beneficiaries. He also highlighted a Rs 4,500 crore relief release following last year's disaster, criticizing the BJP for its lack of support during tough times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

