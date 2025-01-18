U.S. Treasury Sanctions Shanghai's Salt Typhoon Hack Key Players

In a recent move to tighten cybersecurity defenses, the U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions concerning the Salt Typhoon hack.

On Friday, it was revealed that the sanctions target Shanghai-based Yin Kecheng and a notable cybersecurity firm, Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts of U.S. authorities to address and mitigate cyber threats stemming from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)