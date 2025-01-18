Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Shanghai's Salt Typhoon Hack Key Players

The U.S. Treasury has imposed cyber-related sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Salt Typhoon hack. The sanctions target Shanghai-based Yin Kecheng and the cybersecurity firm Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co., highlighting U.S. efforts to counter cybersecurity threats originating from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:56 IST
U.S. Treasury Sanctions Shanghai's Salt Typhoon Hack Key Players

In a recent move to tighten cybersecurity defenses, the U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions concerning the Salt Typhoon hack.

On Friday, it was revealed that the sanctions target Shanghai-based Yin Kecheng and a notable cybersecurity firm, Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts of U.S. authorities to address and mitigate cyber threats stemming from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025