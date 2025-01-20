UP Government Issues Crucial Fire Safety Advisory Amid Kumbh Mela

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a vital fire safety advisory to all camps at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The advisory stresses the need for immediate communication with emergency services by dialing 112, 1920, 1090, or numbers provided by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) during fire incidents.

Officials urge attendees to alert surrounding tents by creating noise in the event of a fire. The advisory advises maintaining composure and utilizing nearby fire-fighting tools safely to extinguish flames, while simultaneously preparing for quick evacuation, particularly of children, by cutting down tent strings to halt further spread.

Devotees are also instructed to familiarize themselves with exit routes and ensure a constant supply of water and sand to tackle fires. Moreover, the advisory warns against storing flammable items and recommends not using open flames or faulty equipment. The directive comes after a recent cylinder blast caused a fire, which was promptly controlled. The administration underscores the importance of assisting people over recording incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)