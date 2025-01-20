Left Menu

UP Government Issues Crucial Fire Safety Advisory Amid Kumbh Mela

The Uttar Pradesh government has released an advisory on fire safety for camps at the Maha Kumbh Mela, emphasizing immediate reporting and preventive measures to ensure public safety. Suggestions include staying calm during emergencies, using available fire-fighting equipment, identifying exit routes, and prioritizing aid over recording incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:10 IST
UP Government Issues Crucial Fire Safety Advisory Amid Kumbh Mela
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the fire incident spot at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a vital fire safety advisory to all camps at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The advisory stresses the need for immediate communication with emergency services by dialing 112, 1920, 1090, or numbers provided by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) during fire incidents.

Officials urge attendees to alert surrounding tents by creating noise in the event of a fire. The advisory advises maintaining composure and utilizing nearby fire-fighting tools safely to extinguish flames, while simultaneously preparing for quick evacuation, particularly of children, by cutting down tent strings to halt further spread.

Devotees are also instructed to familiarize themselves with exit routes and ensure a constant supply of water and sand to tackle fires. Moreover, the advisory warns against storing flammable items and recommends not using open flames or faulty equipment. The directive comes after a recent cylinder blast caused a fire, which was promptly controlled. The administration underscores the importance of assisting people over recording incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025