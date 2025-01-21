Jets Roar Over Kartavya Path As India Prepares for Republic Day Spectacle

In an awe-inspiring rehearsal, the skies over Kartavya Path in Delhi echoed with the thunder of jets, a precursor to India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The Flying Past, starring Su-30MKI aircraft, promised thrilling stunts that are anticipated to steal the show at the Republic Day parade.

The rehearsal saw 47 jets from the Indian Air Force in action, preparing for a flypast marking the celebration's climax. This ceremonial segment is scheduled post-national anthem, complementing the visual presentation of India's 75th constitutional anniversary. Beforehand, 31 tableaux from states, territories, and ministries will explore 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.'

This year's grand parade underscores India's cultural richness and military might, spotlighting 75 years since the Constitution's enactment. Leading the celebrations as chief guest will be Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto.

'Indonesia will be represented by a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band, joining Indian Armed Forces contingents at Kartavya Path,' stated Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in a press briefing. Set for January 26, 2025, the parade opens with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wreath-laying at the National War Memorial. The President's arrival in a ceremonial buggy will usher in the march past, highlighting units from various Indian military and civilian corps.

A vibrant cultural display featuring 300 artists playing indigenous musical instruments will set the stage, soon succeeded by marching contingents from India and Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)