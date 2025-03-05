Battle Over Bengaluru: Forest Land Reclamation from Indian Air Force

In a move to protect Bengaluru's green cover, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has taken decisive action against the Indian Air Force over unauthorized use of forest land. The minister directed officials to reclaim 444.12 acres in the Peenya plantation and Jarakabande reserved forest area.

This development comes as the Air Force began construction in March, ignoring a 2017 government order which had revoked the sanctioning of 452 acres. The forest department, which had already marked this land as reserved forest, raised the alarm and informed defense officials about the unauthorized activities.

Khandre emphasized the need for legal measures to secure the land and instructed that the situation be properly documented on the Parivesh portal. His directive includes a clear call for the Air Force to obtain Forest Clearance for any further activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)