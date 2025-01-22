Security Forces Strike Major Blow Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant operation, security forces and Naxalites are engaged in an ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operation is led by a joint task force, including E-30 Gariaband, Cobra-207, CRPF-65, 211 battalion, and the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Odisha Police.

Reports indicate that more Naxals have been killed during the intense standoff. The encounter, located in the dense forests of Kulhadighat Bhabadighi hill, also saw one soldier sustain a bullet wound, currently hospitalized under vigilant care, while another received a minor graze and has fully recovered.

Inspector General of Raipur Zone, Amresh Mishra, announced the recovery of 16 Naxal bodies, highlighting the encounter's outcome. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's stance on eliminating Maoism, applauding the security forces' achievements. Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the joint operation's success, signaling a decisive phase against Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)