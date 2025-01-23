Left Menu

Pahalwan Baba's Mission at Mahakumbh: Inspiring Youth Beyond Boundaries

At the Mahakumbh event, Rajpal Singh, known as 'Pahalwan Baba', emerges as a distinctive figure amid global devotees. His mission to inspire and awaken youth focuses on eradicating drug addiction and promoting health. He calls for respect for elders and advocates for a healthy lifestyle rooted in small sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:07 IST
Pahalwan Baba's Mission at Mahakumbh: Inspiring Youth Beyond Boundaries
Rajpal Singh aka Pahalwan Baba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As millions gather at the Mahakumbh, one figure stands distinctly among the visitors: Rajpal Singh, famously known as 'Pahalwan Baba'. His presence at the congregation is not just about spirituality but a mission to inspire young people to lead healthier lives and abandon drug use.

Singh's message emphasizes respecting parents and elders, stressing that youth should be wary of negative influences that lead to addiction. His physical prowess, including the ability to perform 10,000 one-handed push-ups, serves as a testimony of resilience and hard work, motivating many listeners to alter their lifestyles positively, as told in his interactions.

Dismissing the need for large sacrifices, Pahalwan Baba advises the youth to focus on dietary changes, like avoiding fast and fried foods. Since last year, Singh has been devoted to this mission after witnessing some relatives lose their way. He commended the Mahakumbh arrangements, appreciating the efforts, and envisioning a prosperous future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025