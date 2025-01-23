Pahalwan Baba's Mission at Mahakumbh: Inspiring Youth Beyond Boundaries

As millions gather at the Mahakumbh, one figure stands distinctly among the visitors: Rajpal Singh, famously known as 'Pahalwan Baba'. His presence at the congregation is not just about spirituality but a mission to inspire young people to lead healthier lives and abandon drug use.

Singh's message emphasizes respecting parents and elders, stressing that youth should be wary of negative influences that lead to addiction. His physical prowess, including the ability to perform 10,000 one-handed push-ups, serves as a testimony of resilience and hard work, motivating many listeners to alter their lifestyles positively, as told in his interactions.

Dismissing the need for large sacrifices, Pahalwan Baba advises the youth to focus on dietary changes, like avoiding fast and fried foods. Since last year, Singh has been devoted to this mission after witnessing some relatives lose their way. He commended the Mahakumbh arrangements, appreciating the efforts, and envisioning a prosperous future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)