Panic Ensues as Rumor Sparks Tragic Jalgaon Train Accident

In a tragic turn of events, 13 people lost their lives after rumors of a fire on a train in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, spread panic among passengers. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the incident was triggered when two individuals, Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, misinterpreted a tea seller's alert about a fire, leading to chaos.

Pawar explained that as panic set in, some passengers jumped from the moving train to escape the alleged fire, only to be hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express on the adjacent track. Relief and rescue operations swiftly commenced, with the administration actively addressing the aftermath of the disaster.

Ten of the deceased have been identified, while efforts continue to identify the remaining three. The injured are receiving treatment at Jalgaon Civil Hospital. The incident has prompted the Railway Ministry to announce ex-gratia compensation for victims' families, confirming ongoing support and investigation into the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)